Steve Spurrier Thinks 1 School Could "Slide Right Into" SEC

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Steve Spurrier watches from the sideline prior to the game between Ohio State and Oklahoma at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

With the conversation of conference realignment dominating the headlines, Steve Spurrier was asked about his thoughts.

During the conversation with USA Today, Spurrier suggested that one ACC school would be a great fit with the SEC. He thinks Clemson could "slide right into" the SEC.

His comments come from his experience with battling Clemson in the 1980's. Even back then, it was clear that the Tigers were on a different level.

Here's what he said, via USA Today:

"When I coached at Duke, Clemson was actually like an SEC school in the ACC," Spurrier said. "That was before FSU, Syracuse and Virginia Tech (joined the ACC). When you played Clemson, they looked like SEC guys. Their defensive guys were a little bit bigger, a little bit faster," Spurrier said of Clemson's '80s teams. "They just lined up and tried to smash you. That was their style of offense.

He still thinks Dabo Swinney's program would make a great fit today. "They certainly could slide right into the SEC," he said.

Clemson has joined the elite of the college football world over the past decade. With two national titles in the past six years, the Tigers have proved they are one of the best programs in the country.

Will Clemson eventually join the SEC?