Steve Spurrier Thinks Florida Has 1 Major Problem

Florida kicked off the 2021 season with a solid 3-1 start, including a narrow two-point loss to then-No. 1 ranked Alabama. But since then, the Gators have dropped two of their last three games — falling to Kentucky in Week 5 and LSU in their most recent contest.

There are plenty of ways Dan Mullen’s squad has struggled over the past few games, but former Gators head coach Steve Spurrier believes he can narrow the team’s problems down to one key facet.

“Well, we don’t tackle very well,” Spurrier said during a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show.

If you’ve watched any of the Gators’ recent losses, you know Spurrier isn’t wrong.

In the team’s most recent loss to LSU, the Florida defense gave up a whopping 49 points. The Tigers ran all over the defensive unit, collecting 321 rushing yards on the day.

Scoring 42 points of their own, the Gators’ high-powered offense nearly bailed the defense out against LSU. Unfortunately for Florida, this will not be a possible against Kirby Smart’s dominant defense on Saturday.

If the Gators want any shot at taking down No. 1 Georgia this weekend, they’ll have to play to their greatest potential on both sides of the ball.

Saturday’s game will kickoff on Florida’s Steve Spurrier Field at 3:30 p.m. ET.