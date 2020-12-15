The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Steve Spurrier Tweets Message Of Support For Keyontae Johnson

Florida men's basketball player Keyontae Johnson.DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 21: Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Florida Gators attempts a lay up against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In a tragic situation on Saturday, Florida Gators forward and SEC preseason player of the year Keyontae Johnson collapsed after a timeout just minutes into a matchup with Florida State.

Johnson was stretched off the court and taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The program issued an update on Sunday, saying Johnson was in “critical but stable” condition.

The Gators star was transferred to UF Health on Monday. His grandfather said Johnson is in a medically-induced coma but the latest UF update says the junior is “following simple commands.”

An overwhelming outpouring of support has rolled in for Johnson on social media. One message in particular stuck out — a tweet from former Florida football coach Steve Spurrier.

“Repeating what Coach Mike White asked all Gators to do…Please continue praying for @Keyontae and that he will get well soon,” Spurrier wrote.

The legendary Gators football coach echoed a statement made by coach Mike White, asking Gator nation to band together in support of Johnson. White stayed the night in the hospital with Johnson after the incident.

“Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family. We all love him,” the Gators coach said on Twitter.

Not only has the Florida family come together, but the entire basketball world as well. Everyone is hoping Johnson can make a full recovery soon.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.