Steve Wilks Announces Panthers Starting Quarterback Decision

The Carolina Panthers are not making a change at quarterback for next Sunday.

With Sam Darnold still on the mend and Baker Mayfield benched, it'll be PJ Walker's team once again heading into a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Walker had a decent performance against the Falcons on Sunday, completing 19-of-36 passes for 319 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but it wasn't enough to get the Panthers the win.

They fell in overtime, 37-34 after kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a game-winning extra point at the end of regulation and a game-winning field goal in overtime.

For the season, Walker has thrown for 614 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while also completing 62.5% of his passes.

The Panthers will try and get this loss out of their heads before the Nov. 6 game against the Bengals.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.