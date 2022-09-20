Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player, Steve Young attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals.

With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.

In the immediate aftermath of the win, former NFL star quarterback Steve Young thinks watching Cooper Rush play quarterback could be a learning experience.

"I want [Dak Prescott] to really study Cooper Rush. ... It's doing the fundamental things that can really help Dak when he comes back," Young said.

Some fans thinks this is a slight at Dak.

"Have one of the most fundamentally sound QBs in the league study...the fundamentals of his backup? Why," one person said.

Others don't see it as a big deal.

"I don’t get why people think this is such a bad statement. In a QB room different people do different things better than others regardless of their track record or pay scale," said another fan.

Does Steve Young have a point?