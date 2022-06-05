Steve Young Details How Trey Lance Needs To Improve

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player, Steve Young attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

When it comes to dual-threat quarterbacks, few can hold a candle to the great Steve Young.

During a Wednesday speaking engagement to honor the late Dwight Clark, the Hall of Famer fielded some questions regarding the "awesomely raw" Trey Lance and how he can develop into the next great San Francisco QB.

Explaining:

There's two things quarterbacks have to do. They have to process, and they have to deliver the football. And those two things are not easy, and not everybody has both of them. A lot of people have one of them and not enough of another, and they're working on it.

So, Trey as a young player actually is processing as well as anybody. He can understand what's happening, and he can get to the opening. He can figure out who it is. And that's a real talent. It's not easy, and that's just not given ... there's a real skill there. I have 100 percent confidence that Trey will figure out where to throw it. The challenge for Trey is once he knows, then how to deliver it, and that's another great talent that you have to have and develop.

Young went on to say that these things will come with experience. But is confident that the 22-year-old definitely has what it takes when it comes to seeing/feeling the game.