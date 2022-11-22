Steve Young Has Blunt Message For Kyler Murray

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player, Steve Young attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Steve Young shared his thoughts on Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray after last night's blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Murray was unable to play on Monday night due to a nagging hamstring injury — marking his second missed game in a row.

Young believes the young quarterback needs to take this absence as a learning experience moving forward.

"I think everyone here on this panel are saying, 'Please Kyler, go back to school. Tighten it up,'" Young said. "We know you can handle all of it, but you cannot be the know-it-all that’s gotten you this far but won’t get you the distance. Change your game, figure it out, so everyone can start to resonate with you."

Murray missed the Cardinals' last two games with his hamstring injury. But even before he was sidelined, the former No. 1 overall pick wasn't performing to his full potential.

Murray's team was 3-6 on the year before making way for backup QB Colt McCoy over the last two weeks. The 25-year-old quarterback signed a massive five-year, $230.5 million contract with the Cardinals prior to the 2022 season.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury says Murray has "progressed quite a bit" in his hamstring recovery, but the team wants him at "full throttle" before he makes his return to the field.

The Cardinals will play the Chargers this weekend before their bye in Week 13.