Steve Young Makes His Thoughts On Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance Situation Clear

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback room will look awfully similar to last season.

However, they'll be field a new starting quarterback. After drafting Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick, the 49ers gave Jimmy Garoppolo one last year to prove he's the guy.

Well, leading the team to an NFC title game wasn't enough. Now, it's Lance's turn to show he's the future of the franchise.

Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young knows what that's like and he has a few thoughts about the situation. “I’ve got my fingers crossed,” Young said in a recent interview. “This is great. This is hairy stuff.”

Here's more of what he said, via Mercury News:

“That’s what I would tell Trey,” Young told Inman. “It doesn’t matter. The job’s a job. You’ve got do it. If you don’t do it, you have to pay the price.”

“In some ways, Jimmy being there, holds your own feet to the fire that can be productive,” Young told Inman in what seemed to be an incessant effort to characterize a possibly leaking glass as half full. “It depends how he takes in in. It seems he takes in productively, and it can be thought in of the positive.”

Young and the rest of the football world will just have to wait and see how the situation plays out.