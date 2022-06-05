Steve Young Speaks Out On Trey Lance: NFL World Reacts

Steve Young #8, Quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers during the National Football Conference West game against the St. Louis Rams on 26 November 1995 at 3Com Park, San Francisco, California, United States. The 49ers won the game 41 - 13. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Steve Young has made it clear where he stands on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

Young knows a thing or two about having to sit behind another quarterback. He didn't start right away, before leading the 49ers to a dynasty run in the 1990s.

Lance sat behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021. Is he ready to take over in 2022?

Young revealed where he stands.

"There's two things quarterbacks have to do," Young said. "They have to process, and they have to deliver the football. And those two things are not easy, and not everybody has both of them. A lot of people have one of them and not enough of another, and they're working on it.

"So, Trey as a young player actually is processing as well as anybody. He can understand what's happening, and he can get to the opening. He can figure out who it is. And that's a real talent. It's not easy, and that's just not given -- there's a real skill there. I have 100 percent confidence that Trey will figure out where to throw it. The challenge for Trey is once he knows, then how to deliver it, and that's another great talent that you have to have and develop."

Fans like what they're hearing from Young.

"“Awesomely raw” definitely sounds like a positive evaluation from Hall of Famer Steve Young. I’m pulling for Trey Lance to surprise a lot of people," one fan tweeted.

"Most of us locals have been "high praising" Trey for years. Really excited to see him get going this season," another fan admitted.

"Usually I don’t agree with Young. But he is spot on on Lance. If the finger hurt his accuracy then we should see great strides early on," another fan tweeted.

"Young said Trey has excellent processing IQ on where to throw, but needs to improve on delivery and accuracy. Does Trey have good throwing mechanics or is it just practice he needs from Young's perspective? I'm not a QB coach," one fan added.

What do you expect from Lance in 2022?