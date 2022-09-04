Steve Young Weighs In On 49ers Situation: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player, Steve Young attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

It's obvious that the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation in San Francisco is a bit murky.

Lance is set to start over Garoppolo this season after head coach Kyle Shanahan declared him the starter when training camp opened. That left Garoppolo on the hot seat until he ultimately agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the team.

He'll be a free agent at the end of the season after making at least $6.5 million this year.

Steve Young endured a similar situation when he was backing up Joe Montana and has his fingers crossed when it comes to the Lance-Garoppolo situation.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed. This is great. This is hairy stuff," Young said via Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

Fans were quick to give their reactions to Young's quote.

Even though Lance is set to start this year, there's still a good chance that Garoppolo will get some snaps in multiple games. Shanahan could perhaps have some special packages to use him in.

Whatever the case, this situation is going to be fascinating to watch throughout the season.