Watch: Streaker Runs Onto The Course At The U.S. Open

The final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines is not lacking in drama, as there’s been a lot of movement at the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

There was some extracurricular drama, too.

Earlier this hour, a male streaker ran onto the course at Torrey Pines and attempted to hit a couple of shots from the fairway. The man reportedly made his way past security and onto the 13th fairway, managing to get a swing off.

The man then attempted to evade security, before ultimately getting tackled and taken down, presumably into arrest.

A streaker — who took a swing with a club toward the canyon — just got lit up by a police officer in the 13th fairway. Sadly, linebacker Bryson did not get involved. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 20, 2021

Here’s video from the course:

And here’s another angle:

Video of the dude at the us open running onto the fairway and taking a swing (via @beemerpga) pic.twitter.com/0M3xYtm7Ua — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) June 20, 2021

Perhaps the streaker will ultimately break some of the tension in the final round on Sunday evening. It’s been a pretty rough hour-plus for most of the contenders, as several leading golfers have dropped several shots due to bad play.

Louis Oosthuizen is currently leading the U.S Open at -5 through 11 holes. He’s one stroke up on Jon Rahm, who’s at -4 through 13 holes. Harris English is done for the day at -3, while Bryson DeChambeau is through 12 holes at -3.

The final round of the U.S. Open championship is airing on NBC.