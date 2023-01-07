'Strong Chance' Lamar Jackson Returns For Playoff Game

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson may not play this Sunday but its not all negative news for the Ravens and their fans.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN: "Despite being ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale, not having practiced once in over a month, and still having swelling in his knee, Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson has 'a strong chance' of playing Baltimore's wild-card game next weekend, per a league source."

It's been a long time since we've seen Lamar in uniform. The former MVP got injured back in Week 13 against the Broncos, which wasn't believed to be a significant injury at the time; but obviously resulted in him missing the rest of the regular season.

The Ravens will now once again look to backup Tyler Huntley, who has struggled to help lead Baltimore to double-digit point totals since stepping in for Jackson.

A tough test awaits against the AFC North-leading Bengals on Sunday.