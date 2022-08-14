'Strong Feeling' Bronny James Will Play College Basketball: Fans React

Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James will soon be playing in his final year of high school basketball. The real mystery begins shortly thereafter; will he go the college route or overseas?

According to a report, there's a "strong feeling" Bronny James will indeed play college basketball.

There's five major college programs reportedly pursuing the talented prospect: Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA and USC.

"Some big-time programs are interested in Bronny James," wrote NBA on ESPN.



"Schools recruiting Bronny James: UCLA Michigan Ohio State USC Oregon and others…," wrote Legion Hoops.

"Bronny James is reportedly expected to play college basketball over joining G League Ignite or other developmental leagues before entering the NBA draft," said Sports Illustrated.

"2023 four-star Bronny James is being recruited by these schools, according to @PaulBiancardi. Bronny also boasts a $6.4 million NIL evaluation by On3, the highest of anyone in high school or college sports," wrote Joe Tipton.

"There's a 'strong feeling' Bronny James will go the college route, per @PaulBiancardi Which school should he choose?" asked The Sporting News.

Bronny James would be a college basketball star if he went that route. It sounds like he's trending that direction.

Which school should he play basketball for in 2023?