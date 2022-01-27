StubHub Reveals Big 49ers-Rams Ticket News

SoFi Stadium might be mostly red on Sunday night.

StubHub announced just moments ago that Sunday’s NFC Championship between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers is tracking to be the No. 1 best-selling playoff game in the site’s history.

What does that mean for the Rams? They may be facing a road-like environment at their own home stadium.

Expect thousands of 49ers fans in the stands on Sunday night.

The Rams set themselves up for failure when they limited ticket sales through the team’s website to the Los Angeles-area region. It was a weak move that got the attention of Niners fans everywhere. In other words, their plan backfired.

San Francisco fans came out in full force for the regular-season finale which just so happened to be a road game at SoFi Stadium vs. the Rams. Expect an even better turnout on Sunday.

The Rams host the 49ers this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi. The winner advances to the Super Bowl.