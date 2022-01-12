Study Reveals College Football’s Most “Arrogant” Fan Base

College football produces some of the best rivalries in sports. Not only between the teams on the field — but between the fans in the stands as well.

Throughout the 2021 season, PlayMichigan.com surveyed 2,000 college football fans from around the country to determine the nation’s “most arrogant” fanbases.

Coming in at No. 1? The Alabama Crimson Tide.

For good reason, the Alabama faithful have become accustomed to consistent dominance at the highest level. During the Nick Saban coaching era, the Crimson Tide have claimed six National Titles and amassed a 183-25 overall record.

While this confidence in their team is certainly warranted, many fans seem to believe this Tuscaloosa confidence crosses the border into arrogance.

Even Saban called out “self-absorbed” Alabama fans for their extraordinary expectations earlier this season.

“When I came here, everybody was happy to win a game” Saban said in November. “Now we’re not happy to win a game anymore. We’re not happy to win a game at all. We think we should win games by [a larger margin] and I don’t think that’s fair to the players.

Here’s the rest of the top-5 “most arrogant” fanbases according to Play Michigan: