Study Reveals The 5 Most “Passionate” NFL Fan Bases

When it comes to passionate sports fan bases, it’s tough to top those in college football/basketball and those in European soccer.

American professional sports have some pretty rabid groups, though, and many of them reside in the National Football League.

Forbes.com evaluated “every one of North America’s 123 professional teams in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.” They came up with the 10 most-passionate professional fan bases in the country.

“We look at more concrete things, including television ratings, game attendance, merchandise sales and social media reach,” Forbes said of its study.

The result: Five NFL fan bases make up the top five of their passion rankings. Topping the list is the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers come in at No. 1 and the rest of the top five is full of NFL fan bases:

Green Bay Packers New England Patriots New Orleans Saints Pittsburgh Steelers Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are noticeably missing from that top five – and the top 10 in general. When it comes to television ratings, no one dominates more than Jerry Jones’ team.

You can view the full rankings here.