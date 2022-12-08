Study Reveals Which NFL Team Announcers Hate The Most

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

A recent article from Betting.com revealed which NFL franchises are the most criticized by announcers. The Jets are at the top of the list.

Betting.com found that 32.36 percent of commentary phrases used around the Jets are negative.

From Betting.com:

The unwanted title of being the most negatively talked about team goes to the New York Jets. Robert Saleh’s team edged out the rest with just under a third of comments on their play being negative. With the recent controversy around quarterback Zach Wilson’s blunt post-game interview comments, this may be unlikely to change anytime soon.

The Vikings, Colts, Commanders and Texans aren't too far behind.

Interestingly enough, Vikings fans complained about CBS' announcers favoring the Jets during last Sunday's game.

On the flip side, announcers apparently have a lot of positive things to say about the Saints, Browns, Packers, Falcons and Seahawks.

Some fan bases may disagree with this study, especially those who are in the "positive announcers" category.