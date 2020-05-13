The entire world has been greatly affected by COVID-19, as the deadly virus has forced many businesses to put their operations on hold. On Wednesday, the Japan Sumo Association had heartbreaking news to announce in relation to the coronavirus.

Kiyotaka Suetake, a 28-year-old Japanese sumo wrestler, passed away due to complications regarding COVID-19. He’s reportedly the first sumo wrestler to pass away because of the virus.

Suetake began developing symptoms back in April. His battle with coronavirus reached the point where he started to cough up blood. Shortly after the tragic news of his death, the Japan Sumo Association shared their thoughts on the matter.