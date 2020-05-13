The entire world has been greatly affected by COVID-19, as the deadly virus has forced many businesses to put their operations on hold. On Wednesday, the Japan Sumo Association had heartbreaking news to announce in relation to the coronavirus.
Kiyotaka Suetake, a 28-year-old Japanese sumo wrestler, passed away due to complications regarding COVID-19. He’s reportedly the first sumo wrestler to pass away because of the virus.
Suetake began developing symptoms back in April. His battle with coronavirus reached the point where he started to cough up blood. Shortly after the tragic news of his death, the Japan Sumo Association shared their thoughts on the matter.
“We cannot find any words to say when we think about the broken hearts of his family. I can only imagine how hard it must have been, battling illness for over a month, but like a wrestler he endured it bravely and fought the disease until the end,” the Japan Sumo Association said in a statement. “I just want him to rest peacefully now.”
The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament was canceled due to health concerns. It was initially scheduled to take place from May 24-June 7 in Tokyo.
When sumo wrestling starts up again in Japan, the events will not feature spectators – at least for now. This has become our new reality in the sports world.
Our thoughts are with Suetake’s family and friends during this time.