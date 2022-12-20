Sunday Night Football Is Reportedly Waiting To Make Decision

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 14, 2021 Fans are in the stands during the Rams vs. Chargers game at SoFi Stadium Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The schedule for Week 17 of the NFL season could be in flux in the coming days.

According to a report from 506 Sports, the NFL has not decided on the Sunday night game. Currently, the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams are scheduled to square off on Sunday night.

However, with the Rams eliminated from playoff contention, the league could opt to switch the Sunday night game to potential playoff teams.

"Hearing that no week 17 flex decisions coming today, the NFL is waiting til this weekend," 506 Sports said. "SNF is Rams-Chargers, which has a good chance to get flexed out. Possible candidates are MIA-NE or NYJ-SEA, but both might be less relevant after this week."

506 Sports noted the Dolphins and Patriots could be moved to Sunday night with both teams fighting for a playoff spot.

This weekend's action will determine who gets the Sunday night game.

Who should it be?