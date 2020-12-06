Sunday Night Football Will Have A Special Guest Tonight

NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast will have a special guest this evening.

This week, the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The AFC West Division showdown will kick off after 8 p.m. E.T. on NBC. It should be a fun one.

The Sunday Night Football pregame show will include a familiar political face.

NBC announced this week that Steve Kornacki, the beloved political correspondent who went viral on election night for his map expertise, will be joining the broadcast.

“Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ celebrated political correspondent, will join Football Night in America this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC to break down the evolving NFL playoff picture ahead of NBC Sports’ coverage of Broncos-Chiefs on Sunday Night Football,” NBC announced on Thursday.

Kornacki is being brought on to help break down the NFL playoff picture at the conclusion of Week 13.

“Steve captivated millions of viewers during election season and we’re excited that this Sunday he will turn his focus to playoff season,” NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said.

Kansas City and Denver are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night. The game will be on NBC.