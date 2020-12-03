Sunday Night Football Will Have A Special Guest This Week

NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast will have a special guest this week.

Steve Kornacki, the beloved political correspondent who went viral on election night for his map expertise, will be joining the broadcast.

NBC News announced the decision on Thursday afternoon.

“Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ celebrated political correspondent, will join Football Night in America this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC to break down the evolving NFL playoff picture ahead of NBC Sports’ coverage of Broncos-Chiefs on Sunday Night Football,” NBC announced today.

Kornacki will help break down the NFL playoff picture at the conclusion of Week 13.

“Steve captivated millions of viewers during election season and we’re excited that this Sunday he will turn his focus to playoff season,” NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said.

This week’s Sunday Night Football game is scheduled to pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs are coming off a big win in Tampa Bay, while the Broncos are coming off a one-of-a-kind loss to the Saints. Denver was forced to play without a quarterback against the Saints on Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Kansas City and Denver are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night. The game will be on NBC.