Sunday Night Update On Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott reportedly underwent successful surgery on his right ankle on Sunday evening.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a devastating lower-leg injury in his team’s win over the New York Giants. Prescott had to be carted off the field and was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday night that the surgery was successful.

“Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is now out of surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, and the surgery that went ‘very well,’ per a source. Cowboys Head Team Orthopedist Dan Cooper brought in noted foot and ankle doctor, Gene Curry, to do the repair tonight,” he reported.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is now out of surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, and the surgery that went “very well”, per a source. Cowboys Head Team Orthopedist Dan Cooper brought in noted foot and ankle doctor, Gene Curry, to do the repair tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2020

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a long statement on Prescott earlier tonight:

“We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury. The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere. I know this young man very well. I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life. And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him. He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support. And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team.”

Prescott is expected to miss the rest of the season. Cowboys backup quarterback Andy Dalton led Dallas to a last-second win over New York on Sunday.