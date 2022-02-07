The Spun

Sunday Night Update On The Bryan Harsin Situation

Bryan Harsin on the sideline.ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Auburn Tigers (blue shirt) looks on during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Bryan Harsin’s future at Auburn remains up in the air.

But Sunday, Tigers starting offensive lineman Nick Brahms openly invited the school’s higher-ups to meet with the team to discuss Harsin’s status with the program.

“I’m inviting you to speak with the player leaders on our team,” Brahms tweeted to Auburn’s Board of Trustees and president Jay Gogue. “Your decisions will impact us and this program for years to come. We have valuable insight as we spend every day with [Bryan Harsin] [and] his staff. We love Auburn just like all of you do.”

On Friday, ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel shared that “Auburn AD Allen Greene met with seven or eight veteran players this evening to address the uncertainty around Bryan Harsin’s future.”

However, it’s not clear if Greene met with the group Brahms tweeted about or other Auburn players.

All that said, it remains a sticky situation with Bryan Harsin and Auburn for now. More details are sure to follow in the coming days/weeks.

