Sunday Night Update On The Bryan Harsin Situation

Bryan Harsin’s future at Auburn remains up in the air.

But Sunday, Tigers starting offensive lineman Nick Brahms openly invited the school’s higher-ups to meet with the team to discuss Harsin’s status with the program.

“I’m inviting you to speak with the player leaders on our team,” Brahms tweeted to Auburn’s Board of Trustees and president Jay Gogue. “Your decisions will impact us and this program for years to come. We have valuable insight as we spend every day with [Bryan Harsin] [and] his staff. We love Auburn just like all of you do.”

Auburn BoT & President Gogue, I’m inviting you to speak with the player leaders on our team. Your decisions will impact us and this program for years to come. We have valuable insight as we spend every day with @CoachHarsin & his staff. We love Auburn just like all of you do. — Nick Brahms (@Nick_Brahms) February 6, 2022

On Friday, ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel shared that “Auburn AD Allen Greene met with seven or eight veteran players this evening to address the uncertainty around Bryan Harsin’s future.”

However, it’s not clear if Greene met with the group Brahms tweeted about or other Auburn players.

Source: Auburn AD Allen Greene met with seven or eight veteran players this evening to address the uncertainty around Bryan Harsin’s future. He delivered a simple message — stay the course and control what you can control, as there’s no clarity. Team operating as normal. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 4, 2022

All that said, it remains a sticky situation with Bryan Harsin and Auburn for now. More details are sure to follow in the coming days/weeks.