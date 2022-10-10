Sunday Was Steelers' Worst Loss In A Very Long Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a brutal loss on Sunday afternoon.
They lost to the Buffalo Bills by 35, 38-3, which marked their worst loss since 1989 when they got blown out by the Cleveland Browns, 51-0.
This was also the worst loss of the Mike Tomlin era.
It was a game that was over after the third play of the game. Gabriel Davis scored a 98-yard touchdown to open the scoring and just a few minutes later, it was a three-possession game.
The Steelers were able to move the ball at times with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, but he wasn't getting any help from his teammates or the coaching staff.
Pittsburgh's defense also got lit up throughout the game. The unit gave up 300 passing yards in just one half to Josh Allen before he finished the game with 424 yards and four touchdowns.
The Steelers have a lot to figure out before they play their next game on Oct. 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.