Sunday Was Steelers' Worst Loss In A Very Long Time

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a brutal loss on Sunday afternoon.

They lost to the Buffalo Bills by 35, 38-3, which marked their worst loss since 1989 when they got blown out by the Cleveland Browns, 51-0.

This was also the worst loss of the Mike Tomlin era.

It was a game that was over after the third play of the game. Gabriel Davis scored a 98-yard touchdown to open the scoring and just a few minutes later, it was a three-possession game.

The Steelers were able to move the ball at times with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, but he wasn't getting any help from his teammates or the coaching staff.

Pittsburgh's defense also got lit up throughout the game. The unit gave up 300 passing yards in just one half to Josh Allen before he finished the game with 424 yards and four touchdowns.

The Steelers have a lot to figure out before they play their next game on Oct. 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.