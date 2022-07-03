Suns Acquire Veteran Center From The Hawks: Fans React

PHOENIX, AZ - JULY 17: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during Game Five of the 2021 NBA Finals on July 17, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Another day, another trade in the NBA. This Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks reportedly agreed to a trade centered on a veteran center.

The Suns have reportedly acquired 26-year-old center Jock Landale from the Hawks.

"The Phoenix Suns are trading for Australian center Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season," said NBA insider Shams Charania.

This won't move the needle in the Western Conference, but it's an interesting addition by Phoenix.

The Suns, of course, are reportedly at the front of the line to land Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade. Perhaps Landale will be included in their trade package offer.

"Thought this was going to be the KD trade. We breathe," a fan replied to Shams' tweet.

"The Suns have acquired three players on minimum contracts in the last 24 hours: Damion Lee, Bismack Biyombo, Jock Landale. That’s how you build out a roster around a potential superstar acquisition. Feels like the dominoes are falling into place for a big move soon from Phoenix," another fan wrote.

"Wait what .. but they didn’t wanna sign Ayton man they deserve what’s to come next season .. losses," a fan predicted.

This may be the first of several more trades the Suns orchestrate this offseason. Could Durant be next?