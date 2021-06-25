Suns Coach Has Honest Reaction To Chris Paul’s Performance In Game 3

After missing the first two games of the Western Conference Finals under the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Suns point guard Chris Paul returned to the court for Game 3.

Clearly not back to his full potential, Paul shot just 5-19 from the field — logging 15 points and 12 assists.

The 36-year-old star was on the court for 39 minutes of the game, second only to Devin Booker with 40 minutes.

After the game, Phoenix head coach Monty Williams admitted he may have pushed Paul too hard in his first game back.

“I thought I played him too much. He probably got tired. But it hurt us when Cam Payne couldn’t come back, so I left Chris out for a longer stretch. That’s on me,” Williams said, per ESPN. “But I think if he practices more and plays more — he hasn’t done much in 10 days — I think he’ll be much better in the next game from a conditioning standpoint.”

At the end of the first quarter, Game 2’s top scorer, Cameron Payne, suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for the remainder of the contest. After notching a game-high 29 points in the Suns’ thrilling victory on Tuesday, Payne scored two points through just four minutes of play in Game 3.

“Not having Cam to spell Chris put us in a bit of a bind,” Williams said, “So hopefully he can come back and play in the next game.”

The Suns have yet to release an injury update for their backup point guard.

Phoenix will look to bounce back in Game 4 as they take on the Clippers at 9 p.m. ET in LA.