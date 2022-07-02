Suns, Hawks Reportedly Agree To Saturday Night Trade

In the latest move of what's been an incredibly active week in the NBA's offseason, the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have reportedly agreed to a trade.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

"The Phoenix Suns are trading for Australian center Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks, ... Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season."

Jock Landale was another international find of the San Antonio Spurs in 2021. Now he finds himself back in the Western Conference with a team that could potentially land 11-time All-Star Kevin Durant.

Atlanta recently acquired Spurs guard DeJounte Murray to make for one of the most exciting young backcourts in the NBA.

After a bit of a disappointing 43-39 record last year, the new-look Hawks will try to put together a more solid campaign in 2022.