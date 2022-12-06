Super Bowl Champion Names The 'World's Greatest American'

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Fireworks erupt over Metlife Stadium ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

After another fourth-quarter comeback on Monday night to take sole possession of the all-time mark, one former Super Bowl winner had some high praise for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Appearing on FS1's "The Carton Show," former Pro Bowl offensive lineman and three-time Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth expressed how blown away he is by Brady's play.

Here’s the great thing about Tampa. You can win your division playing 6 minutes of football. That’s all they need to do. So, how fresh are they gonna be come playoff time? ... And that’s the world’s greatest American by the way. I don’t call him Tom Brady. He’s the world’s greatest American.

Stink knows a thing or two about great quarterback play, lining up in front of Hall of Famer John Elway for half of his career and protecting peak Mark Rypien in the other.

It hasn't always been pretty this season, but Brady has the Bucs sitting at 6-6 which is good for first in the NFC South. On the year, the GOAT is fifth in the league in passing yards at 3,332, to go with 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions.