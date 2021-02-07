3 Popular Companies Won’t Have A Super Bowl Commercial Tonight

For millions of viewers of the Super Bowl, the best part of tonight’s game will not be the action on the field, but the commercials in between.

Super Bowl commercials have become an American tradition. Companies across the world pay millions of dollars to advertise their brand during the biggest sporting event of the year. We typically get several viral, entertaining commercials to watch because of it.

This year will be a bit different, though.

Several notable companies – including Budwesier and Pepsi – have opted to pass on having a Super Bowl commercial this year.

“Like everyone else, we are eager to get people back together, reopen restaurants and bars, and be able to gather to cheers with friends and family,” Budweiser vice president of marketing Monica Rustgi said in a statement. “To do this, and to bring consumers back into neighborhood bars and restaurants that were hit exceptionally hard by the pandemic, we’re stepping in to support critical awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Pepsi is also passing on the Super Bowl commercial scene, but the company is sponsoring the halftime show.

Coca-Cola is passing on the big game all together. The company explained its decision to CNBC, revealing that it is choosing to invest its resources elsewhere.

The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on CBS.