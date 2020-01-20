Super Bowl: ESPN Releases Prediction For Chiefs vs. 49ers

Super Bowl 54 is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida in two weeks. It should be a good one.

The Super Bowl pits arguably the NFL’s best offense against its best defense. We can’t wait to see what Patrick Mahomes is able to do against Richard Sherman, Nick Bosa and Co.

Predictions for the game are starting to roll in.

ESPN’s Football Power Index likes the Chiefs.

ESPN’s computer model gives Kansas City a 64.8 percent chance to win the game, giving San Francisco just a 35.2 percent chance to win.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, expects this game to be close, with Kansas City being a 1.5-point favorite at some sportsbooks, with others having the game as a pick’em.

The Chiefs and the 49ers are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The game will be on FOX.