Super Bowl Halftime Show Loses A Major Sponsor

Eminem at halftime of the Super Bowl.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on February 13th, (L-R) Anderson .Paak and Eminem rehearse for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The National Football League’s Super Bowl Halftime Show will have a new sponsor moving forward.

According to reports, Pepsi has decided to no longer sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The beverage company will remain a sponsor of the National Football League.

However, there will be a new Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsor.

The Sports Business Journal first reported the news.

Pepsi/Frito-Lay/Gatorade will also renew — but sans its 10-year-old halftime show sponsorship commitment.

Pro Football Talk had more on the situation:

The rights to the halftime show are being pitched with an annual price tag of $40-50 million, with one of the factors being whether the brand already serves as a league sponsor. Contenders mentioned by SBJ include Verizon and Amazon.

Yes, that’s a lot of money for fewer than 15 minutes. But it’s a massive audience. Moreover, The Hollywood Reporter explained last year that the league is looking for ways to make the halftime show bigger than just the halftime show, “taking different aspects of it making it stand way outside of the 12 minutes.”

Any takers?

