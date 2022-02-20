Pepsi has been the prominent sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show for a while, now. However, according to a report from the Sports Business Journal, there could be a new sponsor moving forward.

With Pepsi out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsoring business, the door is open for someone else to sponsor the most-watched concert of the year.

Pro Football Talk notes that it could take roughly $50 million to sponsor the event.

The rights to the halftime show are being pitched with an annual price tag of $40-50 million, with one of the factors being whether the brand already serves as a league sponsor. Contenders mentioned by SBJ include Verizon and Amazon. Yes, that’s a lot of money for fewer than 15 minutes. But it’s a massive audience. Moreover, The Hollywood Reporter explained last year that the league is looking for ways to make the halftime show bigger than just the halftime show, “taking different aspects of it making it stand way outside of the 12 minutes.”

That’s a lot of money, of course, but a 30-second Super Bowl commercial costs nearly $10 million.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“If a 30 second commercial is 7 million isn’t this a no brainer? Thought it would be way more,” one fan tweeted.

“Why endorse something if no one knows it’s brought to them by Pepsi? If I endorsed the halftime show as Pepsi, I’d be demanding Beyoncé chug a Mountain Dew at the end, Eminem a Pepsi, etc. Im turning halftime into a commercial for the product for $50 mil,” another fan wondered.

You kidding right? Not only they announce it as the Pepsi Halftime Show, but also the Pepsi logo is everywhere pic.twitter.com/lKfgiENf84 — João Pedro (@eujp91) February 20, 2022

This year’s halftime show garnered a lot of attention on social media. Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent put on a show.

Got sent this video of my 99-year-old granny dancing to the Superbowl halftime show, and it was a reminder how amazing she is and how lucky I am. pic.twitter.com/kbub1bQKOt — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) February 15, 2022

