Superdome Trolling Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: An exterior view of the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans has done some renovations recently, and the venue decided to do a little trolling while revealing it.

A graphic is going viral of a new "express escalator" sign at the Superdome. The graphic states that the new escalator is "28.3x faster than before" with this unique subtext:

"That may not be an exact number, but there is something about 28-3..." - an obvious dig at the New Orleans Saints' arch-rivals, the Atlanta Falcons and their blown 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI.

As you might imagine, Saints fans absolutely love seeing the Superdome troll their rivals and are making their thoughts known. Just about everyone is adoring how petty the team is willing to be:

The Falcons-Saints rivalry was the first Deep South rivalry to emerge in the NFL once the two teams joined the league in 1966 and 1967 respectively. Since then, they've had 106 regular season meetings and one playoff game.

There have been a ton of iconic games between the two, most notably the Monday Night Football game in 2006 where Steve Gleason famously blocked a punt in the first game at the Superdome since Hurricane Katrina.

Atlanta lead the all-time series by a narrow 54-52 and won their lone playoff game against New Orleans in 1991. They also reached a Super Bowl first, winning the NFC Championship Game in 1998.

However, New Orleans got the first Super Bowl win of the two, winning it all in 2009.

The rivalry never sleeps though.