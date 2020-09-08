Surfer Killed In Shark Attack In Australia On Tuesday

A surfer was killed in a shark attack at an Australian beach on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The man, reportedly aged in his 50s, was reportedly mauled by a shark in Australia’s Gold Coast city on Tuesday. The attack reportedly occurred in a netted beach, which typically protects against such attacks.

ABC News had more on the tragic incident:

A shark fatally mauled a surfer on Tuesday on Australia’s Gold Coast city tourist strip in a rare attack off a beach protected by shark netting, officials said. The man, aged in his 50s, was was brought to shore by fellow surfers and lifeguards at popular Greenmount Beach with leg injuries, Queensland state Ambulance Service supervisor William Houghton said. Paramedics determined he was already dead on the beach, he said.

Fatal shark attacks are incredibly rare in the area.

According to the country’s data, this is just the second fatal shark attack off a Gold Coast beach since 1962. Many of the area’s beaches have become netted. The nets are typically 186 meters (610 feet) long and 6 meters (20 feet) deep. The sharks are able to swim under them and around them, but that is extremely rare.

#BREAKING: A man has been killed in a shark attack at Greenmount Beach on the Gold Coast. @kathrynforan MORE: https://t.co/M4AtCeyK0M #9News pic.twitter.com/Id00bgTks2 — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) September 8, 2020

Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time.