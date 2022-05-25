Surprise Betting Favorite For NFL MVP Has Emerged

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

We're still several months away from the 2022 NFL season but wagering on the season has been going on since the last one ended. In a surprise development, there's a new favorite to win the NFL MVP award.

SportsBetting.ag recently adjusted their odds on the 2022 NFL MVP winner. Supplanting the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Tom Brady atop the list is one of football's rising stars: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers QB was recently listed with +550 odds. He just edged out Allen, who has +600 odds heading into June.

Mahomes is the only other player with better than 10/1 odds at +900. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and Brady are tied at +1400 behind Burrow's +1100.

In two NFL seasons Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the NFL's fastest rising stars at quarterback. He won Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 after a record-breaking first season. This past year he threw for over 5,000 yards and had 38 touchdowns, making the Pro Bowl in the process.

But despite being a star quarterback, Herbert has yet to lead the Chargers to the postseason. He went just 6-9 as a starter in 2020 and 9-8 in 2021, losing the final regular season game of the season to narrowly miss the playoffs.

Herbert clearly has the skills to be a superb quarterback. But it seems unlikely that he gets real MVP consideration until he brings the Chargers to the playoffs.