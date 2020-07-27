Burned Body Of Professional Poker Player Found In Michigan Park

The burned body of a professional poker player has reportedly been found in a Michigan park, according to the authorities.

Susie Zhao, 33, has been found dead by authorities. Her burned body was discovered in a state park in Michigan.

The professional poker player lived in Los Angeles, but recently came to Oakland County, Michigan, where her mother and stepfather live. She had reportedly been there since early June, according to WXYZ in Detroit.

Zhao’s death is under investigation.

The body was discovered at a parking area near the Pontiac Lake Trail the morning of July 13, according to White Lake Township Police Department. The news release classifies the incident as a homicide. Detective Lieutenant Christopher Hild told WXYZ that the case could be connected to Zhao’s travels in the poker circuit around the country, or could be the result of meeting someone in the area when she returned recently.

Zhao was a frequent competitor at the World Series of Poker. She was reportedly known as a “free spirit.”

Local police and the FBI are investigating the death, which is being classified as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the White Lake Township Police Department.