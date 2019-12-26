Suspect Arrested In Killing Of NFL Quarterback’s Brother

A suspect has been arrested in the slaying of the brother of San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard.

The Nashville Police Department announced on Christmas that a suspect has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of two men outside a Tennessee bar earlier this month.

“BREAKING: Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosley just arrested in Cheatham County. Mosley will be booked later today on 2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for Saturday morning’s stabbing of 3 men, 2 fatally,” the account tweeted.

Nashville PD included a photo of the suspect being placed inside a police vehicle.

C.J. Beathard’s brother, Clayton (22) and another man, 21-year-old Paul Trapeni, were stabbed to death outside a Nashville bar. The two young men were reportedly attempting to help a female friend get away from the alleged suspect.

Nashville Police added that the suspect “surrendered from a vacant home on Petway Rd in Cheatham County after it was surrounded by law enforcement. He was there alone.”

The suspect has a long history of criminal behavior, including arrests for assault and burglary.