Suspended NASCAR Driver Has Been Reinstated Today

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR officially reinstated a driver that had been suspended for several months.

According to a report from NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, Carson Ware has been reinstated. He also reported that there was no penalty for Sheldon Creed after his on-track antics.

"NASCAR's penalty report this week includes that it has reinstated driver Carson Ware, who was suspended last fall," Pockrass reported. "No penalty for Sheldon Creed's walking on the track at Portland to deliver a double-bird salute."

NASCAR issued a statement about Ware's reinstatement.

NASCAR officials reinstated Carson Ware on Tuesday, ending his suspension as part of a behavioral penalty issued last October. Competition officials indicated Ware had “successfully completed the terms and conditions mandated for reinstatement.” The decision restores his NASCAR membership privileges. Ware, 22, has competed in nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races, including six last season for a trio of teams. He was suspended Oct. 21, 2021 after his arrest earlier that day, when the Rowan County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office gave him a $1,000 secured bond related to charges of assault on a woman, simple assault and damage to personal property.

