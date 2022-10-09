SWAC Coach Sends Clear Message To Deion Sanders

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr. called Deion Sanders into question after Saturday's loss.

Following the game, Robinson and Sanders had a heated exchange at midfield when Sanders went in for a handshake.

Later on, Robinson gave his side of what happened to media members at his postgame press conference:

I thought it was a lot of disrespect the whole week. ... We didn't talk in the pregame. I was out there the whole time at the 50-yard line. He walked through our whole huddle in our endzone and came the long way around to get to his side of the field for the pregame. Thought that wasn't classy at all. ... I'm living on the shoulders of the SWAC. He ain't SWAC. I'm SWAC. He ain't SWAC. So he's in the conference doing a great job. Can't knock that, got a great team. ... But you not gonna come up here and disrespect me, and my team and my school and then want a bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell on. Period.

Robinson went on to say that he hopes Sanders sticks around next year and the two teams meet again in Jackson and he "prays" they put the Hornets down for their homecoming.