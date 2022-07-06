Swimmer Reveals She Was Drugged At The World Championships

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: A general view of the start of the 1,650 Yard Freestyle during the Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on March 20, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Mary-Sophie Harvey said she was drugged on the final night of the World Championships.

On Wednesday, the Canadian swimmer shared an Instagram post recalling the experience. The 22-year-old said she woke up "completely lost" with her team manager and doctor by her bedside.

Harvey, who has no recollection of what happened for a four-to-six-hour span, suffered multiple bruises, a rib sprain, and a concussion.

"I'm still scared to think about the unknowns of that night," she wrote. "I'm still trying to find the 'happy Mary' that found happiness prior to this event. I'm still in a way, ashamed of what happened, and I think I always will be... But I won't let this event define me."

Harvey decided to share her story to draw awareness to something that occurs "too many times for me to stay silent."

"Sadly, these events happen more than we think it does," she wrote. "There's been a dangerous increasing number of cases reported throughout the years, but it is still not being talked about enough. The resources for victims are still difficult to find and the judgment from outsiders are still very much present."

A year after representing Canada in the Tokyo Olympics, Harvey helped her team earn a bronze medal in the 200-meter freestyle on June 25.

She said she's "still learning to cope with everything and find myself again" before sharing screenshots of headlines reporting rising instances of drink spiking.