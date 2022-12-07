Swimsuit Model Pays Tribute To Varsity Blues With 'Shaving Cream' Bikini

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Nina Agdal attends Hamptons Magazine dinner for Nina Agdal at Si Si Restaurant on July 07, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine ) Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Plenty of iconic models have graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit - however, Nina Agdal is one of the most popular.

Agdal went on to appear in six straight Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues. Her first-ever photoshoot was so successful that she earned Rookie of the Year honors.

She's dominated the modeling world for the past decade, but there is one iconic moment that stands out from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit career. Five years ago she donned a "shaving cream" bikini - no, actually.

Check it out.

Here's more about Agdal, via Sports Illustrated:

Nina Agdal, who grew up playing basketball in her native Denmark, has appeared in six SI Swimsuit issues. She made her first appearance in 2012 and earned Rookie of the Year honors. In 2014, Nina appeared on the cover alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge. She lives in New York City with her dog, Daisy.

You can view all of Agdal's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.