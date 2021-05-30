Swiss Motorcyclist Dies Following Accident In Qualifying Race

Tragedy struck the racing world this morning as Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier lost his life in a crash. He was 19 years old.

The crash occurred at the 2021 Italian motorcycle Grand Prix on Saturday. Dupasquier collided with another racer during Moto3 qualifying, but he was then hit by another racer. The 19-year-old fell and was hit by two bikes.

Dupasquier was airlifted to a hospital and underwent surgery for hours. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries soon after.

“We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier,” MotoGP said in a statement. “On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace.”

Jason Dupasquier was born in Bulle, Switzerland in 2001. The son of MotoCross rider Phillipe Dupasquier, Jason began racing at a very young age.

As a teenager, he appeared to be a rising star on the racing scene. He captured multiple SuperMoto championships in Switzerland and was primed to compete in the RedBull Rookies Cup in 2018 before an injury shelved him for an extra year.

Dupasquier finally made his debut in 2019 and was promptly awarded a two-year contract as a rider in Moto3.

After joining Moto3 in 2020, Dupasquier made 20 starts coming in 12th in the 2021 championship with 27 points.

Our hearts go out to Jason Dupasquier’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace.