Sydney McLaughlin Sets World Record: Fans React

EUGENE, OREGON, USA - JULY 22: Gold medalist Sydney Mclaughlin of Team United States celebrates after the Women's 400m Hurdles Final during the eighteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on July 22, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The World Athletics Championships have been dominated by American athletes over the past two night.

On Thursday night, Noah Lyles set an American record in the 200-meter dash when he posted a 19.31. That broke Michael Johnson's 19.32, which he posted over 25 years ago.

Come Friday night, it was time for another record to go down. Star hurdler Sydney McLaughlin exploded out of the blocks and down the back straightaway in the 400-meter hurdles.

She held the lead before the 200-meter mark and never looked back. By the end of her race, McLaughlin had posted a 50.68, becoming the first woman to crack 51 seconds.

Here's her incredible race.

The track and field world was stunned by her performance. Naturally, fans stared wondering what she could have run in the open 400-meter dash without impediments in her way.

McLaughlin said she hasn't watch the race yet, but knows she's doing something special.

"I haven't had a chance to watch it, so I'll have to do that and go back and talk to my coach,'' McLaughlin said. "But I think there's always things to improve on. I think we're pushing the boundaries of the sport, especially in our event.''

Can she break 50?