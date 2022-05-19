Syracuse Has Announced A New Name For The Carrier Dome

SYRACUSE, NY - NOVEMBER 09: General view during the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Louisville Cardinals at the Carrier Dome on November 9, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Just last month, a report speculated that the Carrier Dome would be receiving a new name in the near future.

Well, the home of the Syracuse Orange does finally have a new name. On Thursday afternoon, Syracuse announced the Carrier Dome will now be called the JMA Wireless Dome.

Here's a statement from Syracuse:

“This is an exciting moment for Syracuse University, Syracuse Athletics and the broader Central New York community,” Syracuse chancellor Kent Syverud said. “With JMA Wireless as our new naming partner, our campus community, student-athletes and fans alike can expect a world-class event experience, unlike anything they’ve ever seen before at Syracuse University.”

The announcement is a step in the right direction for Syracuse, which was missing out on major money.

When the stadium was first built in 1980, the Carrier Corporation, then a local company, provided a $2.75 million gift in exchange for lifetime naming rights.

The Carrier Dome might be iconic in name, but the school wasn't receiving nearly the amount of money they could be. Naming rights for a Power Five school like Syracuse could net anywhere between $3-5 million per year in today's football economy.