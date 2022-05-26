T.J. Watt Has Bold Claim Ahead Of 2022 Season

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

T.J. Watt is coming off the best season of his career in 2021 and the best may still yet to come with him.

Watt took home the NFL's Defensive Player Of the Year award after finishing with 64 total tackles (48 solo), 22.5 sacks (which tied the NFL's single-season sack record), five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and seven passes defended.

He spoke to the media on Thursday and thinks that he still hasn't played his best football yet.

"I still feel great and I still feel like my best football is ahead of me," Watt said. "I'm very excited for this season."

There's a chance that this quote could terrify offensive linemen around the league considering how great Watt was last season.

He'll look to lead the Steelers back to the playoffs next season, plus potentially break the all-time sack record after tying it this past season.

Get ready for more highlight-reel plays in just a few months from arguably the best pass rusher in the league.