T.J. Watt Has Telling Comment About NFL Sack Record

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt entered the 2021 season off of back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year snubs.

In 2019, he lost out to New England Patriots star corner Stephon Gilmore and then in 2020, lost out to Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. In each of those years, he easily could have taken home the award.

He took that to heart entering the 2021 season and had his best season yet. He tied Michael Strahan's single-season sack record with 22.5 - albeit with an extra game to do so.

While most athletes would be proud of their work, Watt isn't even thinking about it. In a recent interview, Watt said the only time he thinks about the record is when someone brings it up to him.

Here's what Watt said:

“Trust me, more people bring that up to me than I ever think about it,” Watt said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “I have a very short memory when it comes to things like that. I feel that I have so much more to give to the game. I am definitely not satisfied. I am trying to continue to grow and be one of the best who ever played this game.”

Watt will once again be the centerpiece of what should be a nasty Steelers defense.

Can he eclipse the sack record of 22.5 in 2022?