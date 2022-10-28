T.J. Watt Has Telling Comment On Playing vs. Eagles

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Things are looking good for T.J. Watt heading into the Steelers' Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

During a press conference on Friday, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year said he's "trending in that direction" to play on Sunday.

Watt has missed the Steelers' last six games after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1. He was designated to return from the injured reserve earlier this week, opening up his 21-day window to rejoin the active roster.

"There's a lot of aspects that go into playing an NFL football game. I fell like I'm going in the right direction," Watt said.

While Watt is confident about his chances to play, he said it's ultimately "not his call."

The Steelers have their bye week in Week 9. The team could hold Watt out this weekend in order to give him an extra week of free rest.

Stay tuned for updates on Watt's injury status as Sunday's game approaches.