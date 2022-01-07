T.J. Watt Sends Clear Message Before Potentially Breaking Sack Record

T.J. Watt has a shot to make history this weekend.

Heading into Week 18 of this year’s extended NFL season, the Steelers superstar has an NFL-high 21.5 sacks through 14 games. If he’s able to log 1.5 sacks during Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, he’ll break Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 21.5 set in 2001.

Ahead of this potential record-breaking event, Watt shared his thoughts on the magnitude of moment.

“I only get one chance at this,” he said, per the Associated Press. “You only get to play for so long. It has consumed a lot of my life and I’m completely OK with that. The people around me truly push me and understand my obsession with this game and wanting to be the best.”

Earlier this year, Watt signed a massive contract extension with the Steelers that makes him the highest-paid player in the league. Now in his fifth NFL season, the All-Pro pass rusher has logged 71.0 sacks. This is his second straight season leading the league in sack numbers.

Watt has also logged 20 tackles for loss and 36 QB hits this year.

Sunday’s game against the Ravens will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.