Former Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton will soon become an unrestricted free agent. At the moment, he isn’t so sure about his upcoming plans.

Hilton told NFL insider Josina Anderson he’s “100% focused” on his free agency at the moment. His future could include the Colts, once again, but only if the two sides can come to a worthwhile deal.

“I’m 100% focused on my 1st free agency..bc [because] I get to make that decision,” Hilton told Anderson.

The veteran wideout also told Anderson he believes the Colts want him back, but he’ll only agree to it if the contract works “both ways.”

T.Y. Hilton has spent all nine of his NFL seasons in Indianapolis. It’s possible the 2020 season was his last with the organization.

Hilton is still a high-impact receiver. He caught 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last season.

While Hilton still continues to perform at a high level, the Colts may be better off letting him walk. Indianapolis can probably a comparable replacement for much cheaper, either in free agency or the draft.

At the same time, the Colts’ front office have always been supportive of the veteran wideout. Were the two sides to reach a deal this off-season, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Right now, though, Indianapolis is focused on acquiring a quarterback. Carson Wentz is an option. Sam Darnold could be as well. Either would be an upgrade over the Colts’ current quarterback room.