Tajh Boyd Reacts To What He’s Seeing From D.J. Uiagalelei

Clemson is currently locked in a tight battle with Notre Dame in an all-important ACC contest. One former Tigers quarterback is liking what he’s seeing from current signal-caller D.J. Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei, filling in for starter Trevor Lawrence while he recovers from COVID-19, has had a very solid first half. Currently he’s 5-of-5 for 83 yards with a 53-yard touchdown pass to Cornell Powell.

Boyd, one of the most accomplished Clemson quarterbacks of all-time, took to Twitter to express how he’s feeling about the team’s signal-caller of the future.

His message was brief, but clear. He’s loving it.

DJ is a bad mofo! CIN5O❗️@DJUiagalelei — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) November 8, 2020

Clemson’s defense is struggling a bit, however. Notre Dame leads the contest 13-7 early in the second quarter. The Tigers have had a very tough time stopping the run.

Both teams enter the game undefeated with College Football Playoff aspirations. In fact, there are some who wonder if both teams could wind up in the competition in this strange COVID-affected season.

The game is currently being broadcast on NBC, but it’s due to switch over to USA Network during Joe Biden’s acceptance speech. It should switch back when it’s over.